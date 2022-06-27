Source: MRP hits back at ED – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) leader Mqondisi Moyo has hit back at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent remarks that the political group is possessed by demons.

Moyo described Mnangagwa and the ruling party Zanu PF as the ones possessed by demons considering the country’s high levels of suffering.

While addressing Zanu PF supporters at Bata Company in Gweru on Thursday last week Mnangagwa said the Mthwakazi group was possessed by a legion of

demons.

“We have those with the spirit of dividing the country, they are possessed by the legion of demons. If you are possessed by the legion spirits, you better get into water and die there. I urge you not to listen to Mthwakazi that speaks nonsense. Zimbabwe will remain a republic and a unitary State,” Mnangagwa told the cheering supporters.

But last Friday Moyo said with or without unitarism they were demanding their independence adding that it was not the first time Mnangagwa had threatened them.

“On the same date, in March this year, Mnangagwa uttered similar threats while addressing Zanu PF supporters at St Mary’s, Chitungwiza. There, he threatened to shorten the lives of Mthwakazi people, particularly MRP leaders.

“It is a disgrace and pity that Mnangagwa thinks our quest for sovereignty is nonsense. He describes us as possessed by the legion (of demons),” Moyo said.

Moyo wondered who between two people, one calling for freedom from oppression, and another wantonly butchering a nation, is being influenced by a demon?

“Let it be known by Mnangagwa that our voices cannot be blocked from reaching out to the ears of the world including his own kinsmen. Our call for sovereignty will grow louder and louder until everyone hears it,” Moyo said.