Source: MRP official accused of stealing US$15K, engaging in public violence – #Asakhe – CITE

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), National Organising Secretary, Partone Xaba, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in attempts to forcibly evict Floyd Ambrose from Tabas Induna Farm in Nyamandlovu, has been remanded in custody to October 1, pending a bail application hearing.

Xaba appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Rachel Mukanga on Tuesday charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined in Section 37 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

These allegations emanate from MRP’s actions in March 2021 when they attempted to forcibly evict Ambrose, who was refusing to vacate Tabas Induna Farm owned by the Davies and Parsons family despite a High Court order compelling him to do so.

Xaba was arrested Tuesday evening after he handed himself over to Bulawayo Central Police, following a phone call from the Law and Order Department.

The state’s case is that on March 8, 2021, at Chief’s lodge Ntabazinduna Bulawayo, Xaba with MRP president, Mqondisi Moyo and 30 others who are still at large unlawfully and intentionally proceeded to the main gate of Chiefs Lodge.

“They violently dug open the upright poles of the locked gate, assaulted a security guard – Tamsom Munkuli with open hands and a sjambok all over his body and broke open doors of the rooms at the lodge and threw outside household property that belonged to Floyd Ambrose,” read the state’s case.

“They took a wallet, a Zimbabwean passport, gun license, US$14 590 which was in a black bag and an Acer laptop with unknown serial numbers realising that there was a real risk or possibility of disturbing the peace, security or order of the public.”

Xaba’s lawyer, Dumisani Dube of Mathonsi -Ncube Law Chambers, said his client was remanded in custody until Friday while his bail application would be done tomorrow.

In an interview with CITE, MRP National Spokesperson, Velile Moyo, condemned the use of state institutions by elites connected to the ruling Zanu PF party to oppress members of the opposition.

“We strongly condemn these timed and political means of oppression to members of the party. Ambrose Floyd is a Zanu PF supporter and member who was using his political connections to remain in Ntabazinduna mountain farm, whose legal occupant is Mr Davies,” he said.

“Using the courts and trumped-up charges is synonymous to the character of Zanu PF elements. Floyd is playing the card of politics and it will catch up with him.”

Moyo also noted that the MRP president was not in hiding as alluded to by some.

“Although Moyo is said to be wanted, his phones are on, which means he can be traced anytime if the police need him,” he indicated.