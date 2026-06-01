Msasa roundabout closes today as work on interchange starts

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Diana Nherera-Herald Reporter

LOCAL Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has directed all local authorities to immediately suspend workshops, foreign travel, conferences and related activities that exert pressure on them at the expense of service delivery.

In a circular addressed to all local authorities, Minister Garwe said the Government had noted with concern the growing number of workshops, seminars, symposiums, look-and-learn visits and foreign trips being undertaken while service delivery challenges continue to affect residents.

“Accordingly, and with immediate effect, the ministry hereby places an embargo on all workshops, seminars, symposiums, conferences, foreign travel and look-and-learn visits involving any type of financial cost to local authorities until further notice.”

The minister said no local authority would be allowed to participate in or host such activities without prior approval from the ministry.

“No local authority shall participate in or host any such activity without the approval of the ministry,” the letter read.

“The directive also applies to activities initiated or coordinated by Government ministries, departments and agencies, non-governmental organisations, development partners, associations, private committees and other institutions.

“All requests and invitations relating to such activities shall therefore be submitted to the ministry for consideration before any commitments to participate or attend are made.”

Minister Garwe said future approval of workshops and related activities would only be granted if they directly contributed towards achieving the minimum service delivery standards and improving service delivery within local authorities.

“Going forward, consideration for approval of such activities shall strictly be based on their direct contribution toward the attainment of the minimum service delivery standards and improvement of service delivery in local authorities.”

Priority, the minister said, would only be given to programmes with clear and measurable benefits to core service delivery functions.

The ministry also directed all local authorities to immediately submit schedules of previously approved workshops, seminars, conferences, foreign travel and related activities through their respective desk officers.

“Further to the above, all local authorities are directed to immediately submit, through their immediate desk officers, schedules of all workshops, foreign travel, seminars, symposiums, conferences, look-and-learn activities and other related programmes that had already received approval before the issuance of this circular,” read the letter.

Minister Garwe warned that the Government would not tolerate non-compliance with the directive.

“The ministry wishes to advise that non-compliance with this directive will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Appropriate administrative action shall be taken against any local authority or official found acting in contravention of this circular.”