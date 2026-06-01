Source: VP Mohadi urges more investment, legal compliance in Beitbridge – herald

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has stressed the need for increased infrastructure development and investment in Beitbridge to align with the Government’s modernisation thrust for the border town.

He made the call on Saturday evening during the Beitbridge Business Expo Awards at Ronnies Arena, 8km north of the border town along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway.

Organisers of the event rewarded businesses, organisations and corporates which excelled last year in their various sectors.

The event ran under the theme; “Celebrating Excellence, Recognising Impact’’ which set a benchmark for service delivery and competitiveness through the awards.

The Beitbridge Business Expo also intends to, in the long run, build a show ground to match the town’s modernisation initiative.

Beitbridge Municipality has since allocated land to the organisation, where pre-commencement works are expected to start in due course.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, Albert Nguluvhe, VP Mohadi said Beitbridge must move beyond being seen as a transit point and be developed as a destination of choice and economic hub.

He urged stakeholders to support infrastructure that matches the town’s growth, citing the planned Beitbridge Showgrounds as a key project.

He also emphasised that businesses must operate within the confines of the law. VP Mohadi called for tax compliance, improved working conditions, fair competition, and giving back to communities.

“We can truly build this town and Zimbabwe if we all ensure that, while running our good businesses, ‘we render to Caesar what belongs to Caesar,” he said.

The Vice President also noted that companies should demonstrate professionalism, innovation and team collaboration.

He urged businesses to adopt e-commerce and differentiated growth strategies to contribute to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals.

“For too long, outsiders have viewed Beitbridge simply as a transit point; a place people pass through on their way to South Africa. But anyone who lives, works, and invests here knows the truth: Beitbridge is a destination of choice, a rapidly growing economic hub and a powerhouse of local enterprise,” said VP Mohadi.

“Every day, the businesses represented in this room overcome unique challenges. You operate at the frontline of regional trade, navigating international logistics, serving diverse clientele, and anchoring the local economy.

“From our hard-working small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to our massive retail, medical, and hospitality giants — you are the engine room keeping this town vibrant and progressive.

“Through these awards, we are creating a healthy culture of competitiveness.

“We are pushing our local brands, not only to dominate locally but to build the capacity to compete on national and regional stages. We need passion, commitment and hard work to set a trajectory for the development of Zimbabwe”.

VP Mohadi said companies and organisations should always demonstrate professionalism, creativity, innovation and team collaboration in their various roles.

“You may do well as a business, but if you do not comply with Government directives and compliance issues, we feel you are not a complete organisation,” he said.

“We can truly build this town and Zimbabwe if we all ensure that, while running our good businesses, we render to Caesar what belongs to Caesar.”

He also congratulated nominees and winners, saying excellence must be a habit that uplifts Beitbridge residents.

VP Mohadi also mentioned that Beitbridge town was growing at an unprecedented pace, and to sustain that momentum, there is a need for infrastructure that matches the Government’s ambition to transform it.

He highlighted the need for a permanent home for trade, a space where local innovations can be showcased, and a venue where regional investors can meet our home-grown talent.

“I want to commend the Municipality of Beitbridge for working hand-in-hand with the Expo committee to secure the land for this project.

“This is the epitome of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP),” said VP Mohadi.