Source: Mubaiwa to be indicted to the High Court -Newsday Zimbabwe

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, will be indicted to the High Court for trial on December 1 on a charge of money laundering.

Mubaiwa, who is being represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, appeared before magistrate Donald Ndirowei yesterday.

The complainant is the State.

She is being charged together with a company, Tarnor Investments (Pvt) Limited, represented by Arnold Sununguri Whande.

Allegations are that on December 17, 2018, on the strength of a proforma invoice, she transferred US$201 846,81 through Tarnor Investments (Pvt) Ltd CBZ Bank account to Falcon Suppliers (Pty) Ltd’s South African FNB Bank account to purchase tents and chairs.

It is alleged the US$201 846,81 was converted to South African rand and amounted to ZAR2 785 486.

According to the CBZ Bank and Reverse Bank of Zimbabwe Exchange Control Division records, the transaction was not acquitted and goods were not imported into the country.

On January 8, 2019, in order to conceal or disguise the true nature of the externalised funds, Mubaiwa allegedly instructed Memory Chakuinga, the director for Falcon Suppliers (Pty) Ltd, to transfer ZAR1 852 077,90 to Kempster Sedgwick (Pty) Ltd, trading as CMH Jaguar Land Rover Menlyn, towards the purchase a Range Rover Vogue motor vehicle.

The Range Rover Vogue was registered in her name.

It is alleged that she carried out a number of suspicious transactions which were tantamount to externalisation of funds.