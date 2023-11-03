Source: Botswana cops nab Zim copper cables thief – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Botswana have arrested a Zimbabwean national and his Motswana accomplice over alleged copper cables theft.

The duo was remanded in custody to today by a Francistown magistrate.

Bongani Mfuni (35), from Kezi in Matabeleland South province, and Olerato Radipampiri (27), a Botswana national, were arrested last week after police intercepted their car and recovered 600 metres of copper cables worth 72 000 pula belonging to Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC).

Mfuni allegedly admitted the charge as well as being in Botswana illegally when he appeared in court on Monday.

However, Radipampiri denied the charge.

“I did not steal them. I was only told to transport the cables not knowing they were stolen. I have a two-year-old child who is depending on me and my young sibling, who I look after since our mother died,” he told the court.

Prosecutor Moathodi Macheng told the court that the two were not good candidates for bail as they were a flight risk.

He added that theft of copper cables was getting out of hand, hence the need to send a strong warning to would-be offenders.