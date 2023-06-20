‘Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Acting Presidentc addresses mourners at National Hero Cde Ben Mucheche’s funeral wake at the family farm in Beatrice yesterday. – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Mukudzei Chingwere in BEATRICE

THE late national hero, Cde Ben Mucheche, was a towering figure who defied segregatory colonial policies to establish a thriving business and went on to selflessly avail his resources to sustain the liberation war, Acting President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has said.

Acting President Chiwenga said this when he visited the Mucheche homestead in Beatrice to console the family following the passing on of one of the pioneering black businessmen in the country.

Cde Mucheche died on Wednesday last week and was subsequently declared a national hero for his enormous contribution to the country before and after Independence.

Addressing the family, Acting President Chiwenga – himself a stalwart of the liberation struggle – said several nationalist leaders including former President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo were at one time assisted by Cde Mucheche.

“We know Cde Mucheche for his contribution to the liberation struggle, leaders like Cdes Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo, Ndabaningi Sithole, among others, were at some point assisted by Cde Mucheche.

“He had already started his businesses, and they were being sabotaged, his buses being burnt, even the car which claimed the life of General Josiah Tongogara, we took it to his garage in Southerton which explains the strong connection he had with the fighters.”

Acting President Chiwenga told the mourners that Cde Mucheche and his generation succeeded in liberating the country and the onus was on the present crop to bring economic emancipation through voting for President Mnangagwa who is configuring the country towards the attainment of an empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

In his condolence message, Acting President Chiwenga said as the country commiserates with the family following the passing on of Cde Mucheche, the nation should draw inspiration from his visionary business leadership, draw lessons from his unwavering support for the liberation struggle and his quest for black economic empowerment.

“He was well known for selflessly committing his resources towards sustaining the struggle for the liberation of our beloved Zimbabwe,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“Cde Mucheche fearlessly resisted and overcame segregatory colonial oppressive barriers to become a leading transporter and prominent farmer.

“He used his logistical and financial resources to support liberation movements in the country, in spite of the associated risks and dangers at that time.

“He would ferry nationalists such as Cdes Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo, James Chikerema, Edgar Tekere, George Nyandoro and Paul Mushonga. Cde Mucheche was even more daring by keeping important revolutionary files at his offices.

“True to the patriotic spirit of hard work, focus and determination, Cde Ben Mucheche endured the colonial racially segregated transport business until he managed to acquire a large fleet of taxis and later on, large passenger transport and farming business, which greatly benefitted the nation.

“He, thus, sowed the seeds for black empowerment and later co-founded the Indigenous Business Development Centre in 1991, alongside other prominent and visionary businessmen and women that this country has produced”.

The Acting President was accompanied by Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona and other senior government officials.

Minister Mhona celebrated the life of Cde Mucheche and also lavished praise on the work ethic of the country’s top leadership for their dedication to duty.

He singled out the busy schedule for both President Mnangagwa and Dr Chiwenga. The latter had a meeting with him at 7:30 am and was still at work up to the end of the day, dedication he says was difficult to emulate for those of his generation.

Son of the late national hero, Mr Ben Mucheche Junior, thanked Government for honouring his father.

“As a family we are grateful to Zanu PF, Government, President Mnangagwa and the entire leadership for honouring our father.

“Zanu PF was inculcated in us as we grew up and that is the party we will remain loyal to and what it stands for,” said Mr Mucheche jnr.