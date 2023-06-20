Developmental politics best foot forward ahead of elections

President Mnangagwa

Tongai Dana

Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has been working flat out to ensure that the 2023 harmonised elections happen in harmony and pass the test of freeness, fairness and credibility.

Voter registration and education are ongoing although registration has been closed for the 2023 elections.

The delimitation process was also successfully done. ZEC has also taken heed of some of the concerns that have been raised by the public and organisations.

The judiciary has also been handy in playing its role with regard to electoral issues.

The ZRP is on the other hand working with political parties to ensure compliance with electoral laws as the nation heads towards August 23 when the nation will cast votes to elect political leaders for office from the local authorities’ councillors to parliamentary representatives up to the President.

All this speaks to the fact that everyone is and has been doing their role to ensure Zimbabwe remains a republic characterised by democratic processes.

What role can political leaders representing various parties play?

These leaders should work to ensure when they are elected in office, the electorate gets nothing but development in return for their votes.

Developmental politics is the best foot forward for Zimbabwe not just politicking.

This is what I have to say to all political actors campaigning to be elected into political office on August 23. What do you have to offer?

When President Mnangagwa was in Gwanda in November last year, speaking from a heart that yearns to see nothing but development defining Zimbabwe urged the nation to think of maintaining the ongoing development momentum that the Second Republic set on roll.

Whether a subject of contention or not a number of developmental milestones were achieved by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa.

All political parties can build on that foundation as they craft developmental strategies which they will communicate as their election Manifestos. Above all there is nothing wrong in learning from the best that was achieved.

Just to mention; guided by the National Development Strategy 1, which builds momentum towards attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030, the Second Republic has made comprehensive socio-economic reforms.

This resulted in various high-impact investments across economic sectors, implementation of transformative projects including infrastructural development projects such a construction of roads, dams, Government buildings and renovations and expansions of airports.

Also included in the developments are solar and thermal electricity projects. Public and private sector investments towards transforming the agriculture industry were made.

Innovation hubs and industrial parks were constructed at higher and tertiary institutions which saw several inventions being made.

Easy of registering and doing business was improved under the Second Republic and this saw the country reclaiming its space in the global community of progressive nations.

Based on this, yes there still exist some developmental challenges, but the aspect of development milestones attained since 2018 when President Mnangagwa was voted into the office cannot be a subject of politicking.

However, these milestones are just, but a foundation which political parties and their candidates in 2023 should build on to as stated by the President.

My concern in this article is not about who will win the elections, but that whoever wins should put people first before politics because development is what Zimbabweans need and development they should get in return for their votes.

Zimbabweans need political leaders who will create an environment where they can build a better and more prosperous future for themselves and their family.

They want political leaders whom they vote for to improve education for their children. Zimbabweans need not just education and good jobs, but also entrepreneurship opportunities. Zimbabweans also want to be employers and not just employees.

The nation needs political leaders who will work to restore full services in public hospitals, ensure both effective transport and digital connectivity.

Zimbabweans need political leaders who will listen to the people’s problems. The President has stated that he is a listening leader. Something all political players should consider.

Zimbabweans need political representatives who represent all of their constituencies and keep their promises without any discrimination. I have heard President Mnangagwa stressing that he will leave no one and no place behind. Other political leaders should learn from this.

Zimbabweans need political leaders who will be full-time, serving the people not bosses and visiting leaders.

I have heard President Mnangagwa saying his leadership philosophy is Servant Leadership not MaShefu. Something all political players can learn.

In most countries, tempers always seem to rise at election time, but not in Zimbabwe specifically in this 2023 election.

This election should be known for developmental politics.

I am confident of this because leaders of the political parties who have at least so far made public statements on their intent to take part in the 2023 harmonised elections have assured the nation that peace and tolerance will ensue.

The Zanu PF First Secretary and candidate for the ruling party, concluding his address at the 369th Ordinary Session of the Politburo said:

“Fellow Comrades; I once again reiterate that peace, unity, love and harmony remain critical to entrenching our country’s constitutional democratic practices. Hence, as we edge towards August 23, let us inculcate the culture of peace and non-violence.”

God has blessed each country with unique and special resource for use by her citizen’s competitive advantage.

This has been a cause of concern as other countries make efforts to steal resources in other countries by hook and crook.

This has happened with Zimbabwe; this issue of natural resources is what brought colonialists and is also what Zimbabweans fought for with their blood in a protracted liberation struggle.

Many lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace. They died fighting for the development of Zimbabwe.

The liberation fighters so desired that those who made it to see an independent Zimbabwe would protect these resources and not only protect them but manage them effectively for the benefit of all.

This is what political leaders should be conscious of as they go about the 2023 harmonised elections.

Financial support during the elections is critical.

This will, however, see some political parties dining with seemingly enemies of progress.

I know Zimbabwe is a friend of all and an enemy of none as emphasised by the President in his, “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

Now I can talk of winning of elections, we are Zimbabweans first then different political affiliations follow.

Elections are just a political competition not a war.

Losing elections is not a cause for violence no matter who wins we all win so we join hands and build the country together. That is developmental politics.

With developmental politics, Vision 2030 is a possibility. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.