The Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda and the Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda have rushed into isolation after 50% of the parliamentary staff tested Covid-19 positive.

Source: Mudenda, Clerk Of Parly In Isolation As 50pc Staff Test Covid Positive – The Zimbabwean

There was panic in the National Assembly Wednesday with proceedings delayed for more than half an hour as MPs argued over whether to adjourn business or continue sitting despite Covid-19 soaring cases.

The debate followed reports that half of the Parliament’s staff had tested Covid-19 positive while Mudenda and Chokuda were in isolation after coming in contact with staff members who later tested positive.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa raised concerns over the rise in positive cases and suggested Parliament should immediately adjourn.

“May we adjourn Parliament business. I am reliably informed that more than half of the staff of Parliament have tested positive to coronavirus,” Mliswa said.

“Our health is more important than anything else. If we do not adjourn now, this will make us irresponsible. We must lead by example as an institution. It’s criminal. It’s evil to continue with the sitting.”

Another MP interjected “Mliswa’s point is very valid, but let us continue and find the way forward,” while another added, “Buda uende Mliswa (Mliswa you are free to leave).”

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance Harare North legislator Rusty Markham claimed people arriving in the country were not going into quarantine as alleged by government authorities.