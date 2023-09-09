Source: Mudenda re-elected Parly Speaker -Newsday Zimbabwe

SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, was yesterday re-elected into his post to oversee the 10th Parliament, and quickly urged the members of the august House to be effective.

Mudenda made the remarks after taking the oath of office after he was re-elected unopposed.

“No country in this world can stand without the authority of the law, and that law comes with the Legislature,” he said.

“We are required to represent our people effectively.

“Let’s have Members of Parliament (MPs) who will speak for the voiceless because you (MPs) are the ones who represent them.”

Mudenda added: “I take the oath as a very significant event. It is an affirmation that we accept the responsibility to act in our various stations and constituencies as members of Parliament.

“When you read the oath carefully, it indicates that we have to express our loyalty to Zimbabwe.”