Source: Man (24) rapes girl (13) – The Southern Eye

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo’s Makokoba high-density suburb on Thursday appeared before magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing charges of raping a 13-year-old girl twice before giving her US$10 to conceal the matter.

Prince Chasveka, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was remanded out of custody on US$50 bail and will be back in court on September 21 for trial.

According to court papers, sometime in July this year, Chasveka took the juvenile to his neighbour’s house, where he raped her.

After the act, the accused gave the girl US$10 to buy her silence. Using the same modus operandi, Chasveka raped the girl again last month.

The complainant, however, informed her relatives who assisted her in filing a police report, leading to the arrest of the accused.

In his defence, Chasveka claimed that the girl is his girlfriend.