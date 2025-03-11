Source: Mudenda tips tourism to drive economic growth -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE’S National Assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda has said the tourism industry can play a crucial in revitalising the economy.

In a keynote address delivered at the induction workshop of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism and Hospitality in Mutare during the weekend, Mudenda called on stakeholders to adopt a sustainable development approach, diversify tourist attractions beyond the famous Victoria Falls and improve infrastructure to unlock the sector’s full potential.

He said while Zimbabwe had Victoria Falls as a major tourist attraction the country needed to explore more tourist attractions across the nation.

Mudenda expressed concern over the high tariffs charged at Victoria Falls, adding that they were deterring domestic and international tourism.

“The tariff regime at Victoria Falls is not competitive. The tariffs tend to be exorbitant,” he said.

Mudenda emphasised the importance of infrastructural development, particularly hotel accommodation.

“The infrastructural development and quality hotel accommodation in the country leaves a lot to be desired. I urge the Minister [Barbara Rwodzi] to embark on a proper tourism and hospitality matrix,” he said.

Mudenda said investing in infrastructure, including transport and accommodation facilities, was essential for making destinations more accessible and appealing.

“Investing in infrastructure is essential for driving tourism and ensuring that we are competitive on a global scale,” he said, adding that there was a need for a strategic approach to highlight Zimbabwe’s diverse landscapes, wildlife and rich cultural heritage, which could attract more visitors and stimulate economic growth.

The Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister outlined the ministry’s initiatives aimed at building robust physical and digital infrastructure for the tourism sector.

“We are strengthening a facilitatory legal and regulatory infrastructure for the tourism and hospitality industry, developing and utilising innovative and stable financing, and fostering regional and international co-operation to grow the industry,” she said.

Rwodzi confirmed that her ministry has developed a comprehensive policy aimed at enhancing tourism through infrastructure improvement, both physical and digital while promoting destination Zimbabwe.

“We all know that we need more infrastructure in our country, particularly in our tourism city, Victoria Falls, where there is a huge shortage.

“But we are now building new infrastructure following the policy, the new trends and the direction given in the National Development Strategy 1,” she said.