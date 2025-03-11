Source: Boost for cancer patients –Newsday Zimbabwe

CANCER patients, including children, have received a boost after two banks and one of Zimbabwe’s leading supermarkets donated chemotherapy drugs and money to two cancer care organisations recently.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, CABS chief financial officer Valerie Muyambo said cancer was a devastating challenge for all Zimbabweans.

She said their efforts were premised on the belief that no child should endure the battle with cancer a young age.

“The emotional and financial toll it takes on families is immense and it is in these moments that organisations like KidzCan become a beacon of light,” Muyambo said.

“They provide not only essential medication but also unwavering support and encouragement to children and their families during their most difficult times.

“This marks the second year of our partnership with TM Pick n Pay in the fight against childhood cancer. Just as we did last year, for every swipe on a CABS POS machine at TM Pick n Pay stores during February, CABS pledged a donation to KidzCan.”

The bank donated US$30 000 for chemotherapy drugs to the organisation. Muyambo said collaboration with TM Pick n Pay signified the power of community, adding that together they could make a significant impact.

“Through collective commitment, we can all make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. As we hand over this donation today, let us remember that we are not just providing financial assistance; we are offering hope and a brighter future to children suffering from cancer.

“Together, we can help to ensure that every child receives the treatment they deserve, enabling them to dream, thrive and embrace life without the shadow of illness,” she said.

TM Pick n Pay chief financial officer Gamu Nyamuzinga said they were handing over US$80 000 worth of drugs with US$50 000 coming from TM Pick n Pay and US$30 000 contributed by CABS.

“This collaboration exemplifies what we can achieve when we work together for a common cause. The drugs we are donating today will ensure that children in need of chemotherapy get the treatment they need.

“But our commitment doesn’t stop there. A further US$30 000 has been set aside to assist with in the upkeep of the children. We understand that nutrition plays a critical role in the treatment process so US$15 000 of these proceeds will also assist patients with food supplies.

“Furthermore, we recognise that transportation can be a significant barrier for families seeking treatment as patients have to travel from across the country for treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“Thus, a further US$15 000 will be given to KidzCan to assist with transport costs, ensuring that families can access the medical care their children require without undue financial strain,” he said.

Meanwhile, during a donation of cancer medication at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, in a partnership with Cancerserve, First Capital Bank chief executive officer Tapera Mushoriwa said the donation reflected the bank’s ongoing commitment to improving cancer care and supporting the communities they serve.

Cancerserve Trust representative, Anna Nyakabau said the fight against cancer required combined effort.