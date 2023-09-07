Source: Mugabe stirs debate from the grave –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mugabe passed away on September 6, 2019 in Singapore, aged 95.

YESTERDAY marked four years since former President Robert Mugabe passed on, leaving behind an indelible mark on the nation’s political landscape.

Mugabe passed away on September 6, 2019 in Singapore, aged 95.

Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe for 37 years, from independence in 1980 until his forced resignation in November 2017, remains a polarising figure even in death.

Critics argue that Mugabe’s rule was characterised by authoritarianism, corruption, economic decline, disregard for the rule of law, erosion of democratic institutions, and the suppression of dissent.

Political analyst Romeo Chasara believes President Emmerson Mnangagwa inherited a flawed governance system from Mugabe.

“Mugabe’s autocratic rule and economic mismanagement led to the decline of Zimbabwe. His disregard for the rule of law and suppression of political dissent stifled the country’s development.

Mnangagwa is just perfecting systems left by Mugabe and that is why we are having disputed elections,” Chasara said.

Mugabe’s supporters credit him for leading the country’s liberation struggle against colonial rule and advocating for the empowerment of black Zimbabweans through such policies as the land reform programme, among others.

Another political analyst Gibson Nyikadzino said Mugabe’s name would forever be etched in the annals of history.

“The name Mugabe itself is an idea that has refused to die and will not die,” Nyikadzino said.

“In Zimbabwe, he remains the glorious compass that gave direction to the nationalist cause through clear ideological expressions against colonialism, neo-colonialism and the advocacy of self-determination and self-rule.

“In Africa and beyond, his name will remain an essential part of our decolonial expositions.”

The country’s agro-based economy, once considered the “breadbasket of Africa”, suffered under Mugabe’s policies, with hyperinflation, unemployment and widespread poverty becoming prevalent.

The fast-track land reform programme, which was aimed at addressing historical imbalances in land ownership, has also been a point of contention.

Pro-Zanu PF analyst Terrence Nguni, however, said Mugabe’s leadership was crucial in asserting Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and challenging Western imperialism.

“His policies aimed to empower the marginalised and create a more equitable society. His land reform programme was a necessary step towards rectifying historical injustices,” Nguni said.

While Mugabe’s sympathisers argue that it was necessary to rectify colonial-era injustices, critics counter argue that the land reform programme was implemented haphazardly, leading to a decline in agricultural productivity.

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera said: “Mugabe’s legacy is marred by authoritarianism and the erosion of democratic institutions.”

The debate surrounding Mugabe’s legacy is not limited to Zimbabwe alone. Internationally, opinions remain divided.

Some African leaders still regard him as a hero who fought colonialism and imperialism, while others are critical of his autocratic rule and economic mismanagement. As Zimbabwe reflects on the fourth anniversary of Mugabe’s death, it is clear that his legacy continues to shape the nation’s trajectory.

“Regardless of one’s opinion on Mugabe, it is undeniable that his impact on Zimbabwe and the African continent as a whole is profound,” Taodzera added.