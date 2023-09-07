Source: ‘Don’t bring back deadwood to Cabinet’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa should not appoint political loyalists, but people with skills to deliver on his election promises, analysts have advised.

Mnangagwa was sworn in for a second five-year term on Monday.

After his inauguration, all eyes are now on a new Cabinet which Mnangagwa is set to appoint to lead the government for the next five years.

Political analyst, Rejoice Ngwenya, said Mnangagwa should appoint a Cabinet that is capable of balancing Zanu PF and national interests.

“A Cabinet capable of moderating and balancing factional fights is the one that is needed,” Ngwenya said.

Another commentator, Tendai Reuben Mbofana said Mnangagwa should appoint more technocrats to solve the country’s multi-faceted challenges.

“Mnangagwa should be bold in his new appointments to leave a legacy,” Mbofana said.

“He should appoint more technocrats who can deliver … His first term in office was not all that rosy.”

Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka is set to bounce back after being praised by Mnangagwa as one of the best performing ministers.

Following the heavy defeat of Foreign Affairs deputy minister, David Musabayana, in the Zanu PF primary elections, Mnangagwa is likely to appoint former diplomat, Noah Mangondo, who contested and won the Murehwa South constituency seat.

Information Communication Technology minister, Jenfan Muswere is reportedly set to be appointed Media, Information and Broadcasting Services minister, replacing Monica Mutsvangwa, according to government sources.