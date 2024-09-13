Munhumutapa Day preps on course

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

George Maponga-Masvingo Bureau

MASVINGO Province is preparing to host a record-breaking crowd of over 30 000 people, mostly youths, at the Great Zimbabwe Monuments on Sunday.

President Mnangagwa will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural Munhumutapa Day celebrations, which seek to highlight the progress made towards achieving Vision 2030 under his leadership.

The event is a milestone for the Second Republic and the ruling Zanu PF party, with President Mnangagwa at the helm as both Head of State and Government, and party First Secretary.

The Zanu PF National Youth League conceived the Munhumutapa Day to be celebrated on September 15 every year on a rotational basis by all the country’s 10 provinces as a way of honouring President Mnangagwa’s achievements.

September 15 is also President Mnangagwa’s birthday and on Sunday he will turn 82, making the Munhumutapa Day launch celebrations an occasion for the nation to also commemorate the President’s birthday.

The day will also be a triple celebration for President Mnangagwa’s ascension to the helm of SADC as chairperson of the regional bloc for the next 12 months.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said Masvingo province was more than ready to welcome thousands of people expected to throng Great Zimbabwe monuments.

The Minister said Masvingo was honoured to host the official launch of Munhumutapa Day to honour a living icon who has successfully managed to turn around the country’s fortunes in a short space of time with Zimbabwe now poised to quickly attain Vision 2030 goals.

He said President Mnangagwa’s fingerprints were all over the socio-economic transformation success stories being witnessed in all the four corners of Zimbabwe and called on Zimbabweans to come and celebrate Munhumutapa Day in their thousands.

“We are more than ready to host tens of thousands of people who are coming to Great Zimbabwe monuments for the Munhumutapa Day celebrations which is also our President’s birthday. We are calling upon all Zimbabweans to come in their numbers and witness the historic launch of the Munhumutapa Day where we will be paying homage to a living legend who has managed to conjure a socio-economic success story for his people from the time he became President,’’ said Minister Chadzamira.

He said everything was in place for a memorable Munhumutapa Day launch where President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour.

“We are happy as Masvingo province to honour a true son of the soil who has managed to steer the Zimbabwean ship towards the waters of prosperity.

“Today we stand tall and proud as a people in a country that is witnessing transformative development powered by investments in areas such as infrastructure, mining, tourism and agriculture.”

A preparatory meeting was held by the Zanu PF Youth League members yesterday led by the Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs in the Politburo, Cde John Paradza, who toured the venue of the Munhumutapa Day launch.

Cde Paradza also inspected Victoria Ranch Extension where President Mnangagwa will commission a housing scheme for 1 000 youths under the Munhumutapa Youth National Housing Project.

“We had a preparatory meeting and a tour of the venue (Great Zimbabwe Monuments) for Sunday’s celebrations that will be graced by the President.

“We are more than satisfied with the work that has been done and I can safely say that everything is now ready and in place for the grand celebrations,’’ said Cde Paradza.

Munhumutapa Day celebrations are anchored on the President’s doctrine of building Zimbabwe via the “brick upon brick’’ strategy using locally available resources.

The Zanu PF National Youth League said it organised the inaugural Munhumutapa Day celebrations to honour President Mnangagwa for embodying the Munhumutapa spirit by pivoting Zimbabwe towards prosperity drawing inspiration from the great Munhumutapa as evidenced by the use of locally available resources to leapfrog socio-economic development under his mantra, “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo.’’