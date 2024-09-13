I don’t compromise on quality, says President 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa, flanked by Vice President Kembo Mohadi (right) and his brother Patrick, addresses the media while in a potato field during a tour of the First Family’s Pricabe Farm by Cabinet Ministers in Kwekwe yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Zvamaida Murwira in KWEKWE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said he has achieved unprecedented success in agriculture at his Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe, Midlands Province, surpassing all records set by the former farm owner, through prioritising quality and technology.

He attributed the accomplishments to his commitment to quality, regardless of cost, leveraging on technology and human capital to lead by example in land utilisation.

The President emphasised the importance of prioritising quality to ensure optimal yields.

During a tour of the farm by Cabinet Ministers, the President, accompanied by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, shared his approach, showcasing the First Family’s agricultural endeavours and promoting an appreciation for innovative farming practices.

He said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, requested, during a Cabinet meeting, to allow Government Ministers to visit the farm, owned by the First Family, for a first-hand appreciation of activities at the property.

The President said the farm’s previous owner was an in-law of former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith, whose maximum maize yield was 8 tonnes per hectare and he had since increased the tonnage to 11,3 per hectare.

He said when he took control of the farm, he had very little in terms of equipment and livestock, but has since transformed the piece of land into a thriving enterprise.

The First Family has diversified into value addition and beneficiation of maize and wheat through milling of the two crops into mealie-meal and flour, respectively.

President Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Cabinet ministers during a tour of Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe yesterday. – Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

“Before commencing farming here, we looked at the records of the person who was here. His best year was when he had eight tonnes per hectare, and we were determined to beat that record. Our average yield at the moment is 11,3 tonnes per hectare. Another record we surpassed is that they were growing maize in general, but we are now not only growing maize but wheat, barley and potatoes,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Mozambican leader, President Filipe Nyusi, was surprised by the record of more than 4 000 tonnes of wheat being produced at Pricabe when he visited the farm a few months ago, saying that figure would feed a huge chunk of his country’s population.

“I instructed my managers that I want all these records broken and indeed we surpassed the records. So now if we are to grow eight tonnes per hectare, we would have failed,” said the President.

Commenting on how he has managed to register agricultural milestones, President Mnangagwa said he sent his farm manager, Patrick Mnangagwa, his younger brother, to top farms in South Africa for a study visit, something that they benefited immensely from.

“My younger brother went to South Africa and reported to me what he had seen and learnt. I told him to implement what he had seen,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said they were also relying heavily on technology in determining decisions on the application of appropriate moisture on crops and drawing water from rivers into reservoirs, among other modern farming concepts.

“We have six pumps and there is a commander pump. We make sure that water is directed where it is required in appropriate quantities. So hapana kuroya (There is no witchcraft.) So that way, we are able to achieve maximum yields. We also have agronomists. Get the best agronomist and do not worry about the costs, you also need to pay them well because they are in high demand,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Look for the best-qualified personnel. I have the best agronomist here. We have allowed them to lead us. What we want are results and we pay them well.”

In terms of farm equipment, the President said he procured the best.

“Never hesitate to get the best equipment. It may be expensive, but you will be happy in future, so there is no record that we are yet to surpass here,” he said.

At the commencement of operations at the farm, said President Mnangagwa, they had a few cattle but now have more than 2 000 beasts, with the figure being restricted owing to space constraints.

He said because they were now producing high yields on several crops, they were now beneficiating the crops through the milling of maize into mealie-meal, producing bread from the wheat and making potato crisps from potatoes.

“Most of the products are now in supermarkets. We now have Champion Milling Company products grown here. Bread is here because we grow wheat, we also do animal husbandry and we look for the best. The Ankole cattle hybrid came here from my brother, Rwandan President Paul Kagame. They were 17, but are now 38. They are kept separately, they are even massaged,” said President Mnangagwa.

The farm, the President said, has a silo with 3 000 tonnes of grain which he keeps and distributes to local communities that would be food insecure.

He said the former owner of the farm was once surprised when he passed through and saw how the property had been transformed.

Speaking at the same occasion, First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, said milk from the Ankole cattle is good for products such as yoghurt and remains fresh as it does not get sour.

“Ordinarily every woman, traditionally, should have a cow for milk. But with regard to the Ankole breed, the milk remains fresh, haukore (it won’t get sour). I went to Kigali where I asked my counterpart, the First Lady, she told me that it remains fresh and it’s good for products such as yoghurt and it tastes very well,” said the First Lady, amid applause from the floor.

She said she was rearing chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl and had more than 4 500 chickens.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi commended President Mnangagwa, saying Cabinet Ministers had a lot to learn from farming activities at the farm.

“You have given us inspiration and motivation. The doubting Thomases have seen for themselves. Seeing is believing,” said VP Mohadi.

Dr Masuka said Cabinet Ministers stood to draw lessons from the work ethic and leadership style of President Mnangagwa.

“On two occasions you have said I am your best Minister. I am because I learnt from you. What we have seen will motivate us gradually, I say gradually because to reach this level is not possible in a year but in 10 years, that is if you are thorough,” said Dr Masuka.

Cabinet Ministers were shown thriving wheat, barley and potato crops. They also visited a fish breeding project and were shown farm mechanisation equipment.