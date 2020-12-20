Source: Muradzikwa scoops top gong | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa scooped the Businesswoman of the Year award at the annual Megafest Business Awards held in the capital on Friday.

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) head Nomsa Nkala was one of the runners-up in the category.

Lancet Clinical Laboratory director Dr Charles Muronda was crowned Businessman of the Year.

“I dedicate this award to all players in the insurance industry. It has been a tough year due to the pandemic, but they have fought hard to keep the industry afloat,” she said.

The other women who were recognised include Kudzai Katupira (Ecobank), Susan Muzite (Research Council of Zimbabwe) and Ntonkozo Mkandla-Ncube (National Foods).

Antony Pore (Makanaka Investments), Jeffery Kutimbidziri (Throttle Clothing) and Tinashe Mutarisi (Nash Group) made it into the top 20 businessman for 2020.

Askeland Media won the best company award.

Property development firm Enhanced Mortgaging Housing Africa (EMHA) was among companies that made their debut at the awards.

EMHA was voted as one of the top 10 companies in the country, while its chairperson, Engineer Harrison Marange, was also honoured as one of the outstanding top 20 businessman of the year.

“We feel honoured with such recognition. It is so encouraging to note that we have people that monitor and appreciate the work we are doing. This has just motivated us to scale new heights in our operations. Our business has in the past year expanded both in Zimbabwe and across the region,” said EMHA operations director Mr Nicholas Mudekwa.

The Megafest Business Awards were first introduced in 2008.

“This has been a difficult year because of challenges created by Covid-19. Part of our focus was on identifying businesses and leaders that have come up with innovative ways to keep their operations running despite the challenges. All nominees and winners have excelled in their respective trades and deserve this recognition,” said Dr Tafadzwa Matsika, one of the event’s organisers.

Former Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) quality assurance director and motivational speaker Mr Sebastian Zuze, who was guest of honour, said businesspeople should shun corruption.

“In everything you do, they should be results. That is what people are interested in. Also, you must learn to be a caring leader who listens to subordinates concerns,” said Mr Zuze.

“. . . today we see many leaders falling because of corruption. You cannot learn anything to improve your business out of corruption.

“What you only learn through corruption is being a relative to someone, not business.”