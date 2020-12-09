Source: Murder-accused tout remanded in custody – DailyNews

A COMMUTER omnibus tout has been arrested on allegations of murdering a Harare man following an altercation in September.

Morris Maphosa Chauke, 24, was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga yesterday. He was remanded in custody to December 21 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that on September 19, the now deceased Annias Chiyangwa parked his vehicle at a shop in High Glen where he intended to have it serviced by his nephew.

While waiting for his car to be attended to, Chiyangwa went to a nearby eatery to buy some food. As he was walking back to the garage, a commuter omnibus without registration number plates approached him with Chauke hanging at the back and touting for passengers.

Chauke allegedly approached Chiyangwa inquiring if he was going to Kuwadzana and an altercation arose between them. This reportedly resulted in Chauke slapping Chiyangwa.

Allegations are that Chiyangwa fell to the ground and Chauke then kicked him on the neck, leaving him unconscious. Chauke allegedly jumped into the commuter omnibus and fled the scene.

Chiyangwa was reportedly taken to hospital by the police where he died a few days after admission. The subsequent post-mortem concluded that the cause of death was head trauma and brain damage. Chauke was only arrested on Saturday in Kuwadzana.