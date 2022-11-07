Source: Murewa RDC CEO blows USDs on cellphones -Newsday Zimbabwe

Murewa RDC

MUREWA residents have petitioned Murewa Rural District Council chairperson, Alderman Amos Gutu over alleged criminal abuse of office by the chief executive officer (CEO) Alois Gurajena.

The allegations are that Gurajena embezzled US$1 750 in the guise of buying a cellphone to execute council work.

February 18, 2022, payment voucher numbered 60377 shows that Murewa RDC released US$7 950 where US$1 750 was for Gurajena’s cellphone, US$2 400 for cellphones meant for four heads of departments (HODs) and US$3 800 for cellphones for executives.

The residents are claiming prejudice.

In September an online publication Murewa TV blew the whistle, but the council didn’t clear the air.

“The money (US$1 750), as it is alleged, was diverted at Gurajena’s instruction to his wife Blessing’s nostro account instead of the supposed supplier’s account. This is a clear case of criminal abuse of office by the CEO,” the residents said.

“It’s more than a month now and no action has been taken by the council. We expected a formal communication from the chairman. One wonders why he resolved to bury his head in the sand under such circumstances.”

A quotation from the supplier approved by Murewa RDC, Kemek Technologies shows that Gurajena was supposed to receive an iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB dual sim.

However, the payment receipt to Kemik Technologies seen by NewsDay indicated that the amount was going to one Blessing Gurajena’s Nedbank account.

“Pay to that account as confirmed to access cash foreign currency for the best advantage of the local authority,” a receipt stamped by the Murewa RDC finance department expenditure section read.

In 2016, a ministerial audit revealed that Gurajena had awarded himself double salaries and packages but no action was taken.

Residents called for the immediate suspension of Gurajena and asked the council to issue an official statement to clear the air.

Efforts to get a comment from Gurajena on the matter were futile since Thursday when NewsDay got wind of the issue.

Gutu switched off his phone soon after NewsDay introduced itself to him.

This publication has vouchers and quotations related to the issue.