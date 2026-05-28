Source: Murwira pitches Zimbabwe’s case for UN Security Council seat -Newsday Zimbabwe

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Prof. Amon Murwira on Tuesday addressed the United Nations Security Council’s high-level open debate, using one of the world’s most influential diplomatic platforms to advance Zimbabwe’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the council just days before the election.

The debate, held under the theme “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centred International System,” was chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, whose country holds the Security Council presidency for May.

Discussions centred on defending the UN Charter, reforming global governance and restoring confidence in the Security Council’s ability to respond to international crises.

For Zimbabwe, the appearance came at a critical moment as Harare intensifies its push ahead of the June 3 vote for a non-permanent UNSC seat for the 2027-2028 term.

Murwira said Zimbabwe’s campaign is anchored on four key themes — multilateralism and inclusivity, trade, peaceful co-existence and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Zimbabwe is going to emphasise the importance of multilateralism and inclusivity across all nations, big or small, following the ideal of sovereign equality of nations,” Murwira told reporters ahead of the debate.

“Discussions have to take place because the supremacy of diplomacy is what we are looking for. One, multilateralism, which means respect of international law.”

Diplomatic observers viewed the session as an important platform for reaffirming commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference and peaceful dispute resolution principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

Zimbabwe enters the final stretch of its campaign as Africa’s sole endorsed candidate. Harare has secured backing from the Southern African Development Community and the African Union, as well as support from more than 135 countries, including all 54 African Union member states.

Its candidature has also received endorsements from Caribbean and Pacific nations, alongside countries from Central and Eastern Europe.

The campaign is being run under the theme: “Advancing 21st Century Solutions for Global Peace and Security through Multilateralism.”

If elected, Zimbabwe will serve on the Security Council from 2027 to 2028, marking its third stint on the powerful body responsible for maintaining international peace and security. Zimbabwe previously served on the council in 1983-1984 and 1991-1992.

Murwira has also positioned trade as a tool of diplomacy and peace, arguing that economically integrated countries are less likely to engage in conflict.

However, Zimbabwe’s campaign has also attracted criticism, with detractors pointing to tensions in domestic politics, governance disputes and concerns raised by human rights groups over the country’s democratic record.

On UN reform, Zimbabwe has aligned itself with the African Union position through support for the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, which call for a more inclusive, representative and accountable global governance system, including reforms to the use of veto powers.

Murwira said Zimbabwe’s foreign policy approach is guided by Section 12 of the Constitution, which promotes peaceful engagement and constructive international relations.

He said the country’s diplomatic strategy seeks to build “a just, independent and confident society which is prosperous and with people that have happy and fulfilling lives.”

Elections for the non-permanent UNSC seat will be held on June 3 at UN headquarters in New York, with candidates required to secure a two-thirds majority of the 193-member General Assembly.