Source: Churches must build schools, not just prophesy, says Harare cleric -Newsday Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean clergyman has challenged churches to stop dividing families with prophecies and start driving real development in education and the economy.

Rev David Mudimba, speaking at the 10th anniversary of CLIN Ministries in Binga, said many churches have become destructive by using prophecy to turn family members against each other.

“Many churches today are dividing families because of prophecy—‘your father is this, your mother is that’,” Mudimba said. He urged CLIN Ministries to instead stick to building strong family values.

The cleric said churches must be “profit making organisations” that act as enablers of development, not non-profits that concentrate money in one person’s hands. He challenged CLIN to start ECD and primary schools, saying that would add real value to Zimbabwe’s education system.

Reflecting on the ministry’s growth, Mudimba noted the church has expanded physically, spiritually and economically since its struggling 5th anniversary during COVID-19. However, he said high transport fares and long distances in Binga had kept many members from attending the celebrations.

Mudimba also criticised Western missionaries for introducing a “theology of abandonment” that labelled African culture as evil, calling on African preachers to correct that narrative.

CLIN Ministries founder Apostle Israel Mujimba thanked the government for creating space for churches to operate and teach people to work and sustain themselves—not just seek spiritual redemption.