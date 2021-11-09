Source: Museum partners Joshua Nkomo Foundation | The Herald

Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi

Bulawayo Bureau

THE Museum of Africa Liberation has partnered with the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo National Foundation Museum to amplify the works of the late Father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Nkomo at a continental level.

The two institutions yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding, which will result in cooperation between the institutions in preserving the legacy of the late Vice President.

The signing ceremony was held at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Museum in Matsheumhlope suburb, Bulawayo.

Dr Nkomo is revered for being a nation builder, who valued peace, tolerance and Ubuntu, and his impact was felt at a continental and global level.

Father Zimbabwe died in 1999 and his Matsheumhlope home was converted into a museum telling his life story.

The Museum of Africa Liberation is an institution that seeks to tell African stories from the African lenses and is part of the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK).

INSTAK head of secretariat, Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, said while they signed the MOU yesterday, they have been working with the Joshua Mqa- buko Nkomo Museum on ways they could partner.

He described the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Museum as a spiritual place, which embodies African nationalism.

Ambassador Muzawazi said by the end of February, his institution would have digitised some of the content at the museum for better storage.

At the moment, most of the files at the museum are stored in hard copies and in case of a fire, everything can easily go up in smoke.

“This is not just a museum, it’s a place that is very rich spiritually,” said Ambassador Muzawazi.

“It’s a space of memory, nationally and continentally. So, we are happy to work with the Foundation in amplifying what is already here.

“We are going to take a section and within three months we are going to modernise one section to give a sample of what the whole work will look like. Let’s talk at end of February, we will have results, we don’t want to do much talking, we are going to implement.”

Ambassador Muzawazi said time had come for the African to tell her story.

“We have lived for the past 500 years with the wrong story being told about Africa,” he said.

“People like the late Dr Joshua Nkomo fought for the African to be able to have his or her own voice, to have his or her own story told in a manner that is unhindered politically.