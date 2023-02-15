Source: Mushohwe burial tomorrow | The Herald

Dr Christopher Mushohwe

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

The late National Hero and former Cabinet Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe will be buried tomorrow morning at the National Heroes Acre.

Dr Mushohwe died on Monday aged 69 after a long illness.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage confirmed the latest development in a statement.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to advise the nation that the late National Hero Dr Christopher Mushowe who passed on the 13th of February 2023 will be laid to rest on Thursday 16 February 2023,” reads the statement.

Today, the body will be flown to his rural home of Bocha, Marange in Manicaland where family and friends will pay their last respect and will return to Harare where the body will lie in state at his home in Harare.

A church service for the late National Hero shall be held at number 12 Nigels Lane, Ballantyne Park Harare commencing at 6 pm tonight.

“The burial session shall be presided over by President Mnangagwa and in attendance shall be other senior dignitaries including Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Gen (Rtd) Dr Costantino Chiwenga and Vice President and Second Secretary of the ruling party Zanu PF Col (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi.”