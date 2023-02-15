SA border guards kill Zimbabwean 

0

Source: SA border guards kill Zimbabwean | The Herald

SA border guards kill Zimbabwean

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A member of the newly deployed South African Border Guard shot and killed a Zimbabwean man at Beitbridge Border Post this morning.

The Zimbabwean man was reportedly shot for reprimanding the Border Guards from assaulting an old woman who was picking up empty cans and plastic containers for recycling.

The incident occured at around 4 am

Although official comments could not be obtained from South African police, witnesses said the body was taken to Musina Mortuary at around 7 am.

“This is sad, the man was shot in the head at close range by one of the border guards for reprimanding them about assaulting an elderly woman,” said Washington Guruve.

Related posts:

  1. High Court Judge stops Esidakeni Farm trial 
  2. CIOs up for torturing Budiriro man 
  3. Police bust smuggling syndicate 
  4. Police dispatch helicopter in hunt for killer cop
  5. We’ll shoot to kill: Police……as Hwedza cop killer appears in court 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *