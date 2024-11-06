Source: Mutare Road ‘bribery’ cops in court -Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO police officers who went viral on social media at the weekend for allegedly receiving bribery money at Mabvuku turn-off along the Harare-Mutare Highway have appeared in court.

James Chifamba (46), from Retreat Farm in Harare, and Trynire Mukunza (36), from Seke, appeared in court yesterday on criminal abuse of duty as public officer charge.

They were remanded in custody to November 11 pending their bail ruling by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

According to the State papers, a video recording showing them seemingly collecting bribe from motorists will be used as evidence in chief.

Additionally, a witness statement of the senior officers responsible for duty allocation and deployment of the accused persons is also available as evidence.

Appearing for the state, prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleges that on November 2, the accused persons were deployed on duty to conduct traffic enforcement duties.

They had specific duties to stop motor vehicles and check for any violations.

Contrary to their assigned duty, the accused persons would not check for violations, but would wait for commuter omnibus drivers to approach them, where they would get various amounts of money as safe passage fee.