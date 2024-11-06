Source: Zvishavane woman nabbed for killing baby – The Southern Eye

A 27-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested for killing her baby in Zvishavane.

The incident took place last week in Takaenda village under Chief Masunda.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Police confirm an infanticide case where a 27-year-old woman strangled her day-old baby and buried the body in her yard. The incident occurred on October 27, 2024 at about 1900 hours in Zvishavane,” Mahoko said.

It is alleged that on Saturday at about 10am, one Peterson Tauro, a male adult of Tauro village under Chief Masunda, who is an uncle to the suspect, Talent Sibanda, heard rumours that his niece was no longer pregnant.

He visited her and inquired.

“Sibanda then revealed to Tauro that she gave birth to a live baby girl on October 27, 2024, strangled the baby to death and buried the body in the yard,” he said.

“Tauro is said to have reported the matter to the police who attended the scene. The body of the baby was exhumed by the police and taken to Zvishavane District Hospital awaiting post-mortem. Sibanda was subsequently arrested.”