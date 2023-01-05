Source: Mutoko man kills parents over witchcraft claims -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 45-YEAR-OLD man from Mutoko in Mashonaland East province allegedly killed his biological parents over witchcraft claims on Tuesday.

Clemence Makuvatsine of Nyarugwe Village, under Chief Mutoko, is currently in police custody after he ran amok and fatally attacked his father Stephen Makuvatsine (72) and mother Elizabeth Kamhoti (67) accusing them of practicing witchcraft.

He also attempted to kill his biological sister Anymore (age not given).

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachi yesterday confirmed the incident.

“Police in Mutoko arrested a man who allegedly murdered his parents,” Chazovachi said.

“People should learn to resolve disputes in peace. They should not resort to violence. We encourage people to seek counselling from community and church leaders or approach the police’s Victim Friendly Unit so that they get assistance in having their misunderstandings resolved amicably.”

It is reported on Tuesday, Makuvatsine’s parents and his sister gathered at their homestead to discuss his marital problems as he was having endless disputes with his wife.

After the discussion, Makuvatsine went to work in his fields.

His sister reportedly followed him to the fields and invited him for breakfast.

It is reported that the suspect charged towards his sister, accusing her of bewitching him. He attacked her using bricks all over the body.

When his father intervened, Makuvatsine attacked him using a hoe handle several times on the head, killing him instantly.

He then charged towards his mother who was inside the bedroom and struck her with the hoe handle several times and she died on the spot.

The suspect was later restrained by a villager who later fled and informed other villagers, leading to his arrest.

In an unrelated case, police in Maphisa, Matabeleland South province, are investigating a case of murder which occurred on January 2 this year at Stella City Mine, where Bheka Moyo (24) was fatally attacked by unknown assailants.

Police in Beitbridge are also investigating a murder case in which Livious Chauke (17) died after he was allegedly hit by a brick on the head by Justice Ndou (21) following an argument over an undisclosed issue.

Ndou is reportedly on the run.

In another case, police in Harare are investigating a murder case in which Felix Chikuku (22) was found dead, with a deep cut on the back of his head on Sunday near DA Service Station in Kuwadzana 6.