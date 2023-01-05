Source: Notorious Harare bouncers denied bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO notorious Harare bouncers who have been causing havoc at night clubs have been denied bail and remanded in custody to January 30 pending their trial.

The burly pair, Gideon Sanyangore (32) and Blessing Kumunda (36) appeared before Stanford Mambanje at the Harare Magistrate Court today.

Mambanje said the duo was not eligible for bail citing their violent nature.

“Thus according to the State, the interests of the public will be undermined if the two accused are released on bail as they have been causing havoc for a long time now and that they are likely to interfere with witnesses since they had already displaced violent behaviour before,” Mambanje ruled.

“The applicants are facing a serious charge of attempted murder…I also can’t ignore the fact that the accused ran away from the scene and went on for days without being located. I cannot ignore these facts because you can’t go about stabbing people and expect the issue to go unchecked.

.”It was pressure from the social media videos that drove them to hand themselves to the police… social media launched an outcry to have the two arrested after their notorious ways went viral.”

Reports indicate that the pair may face more charges as more complainants have reported the two for assault after their arrest.