Mutsvangwa urges AI adoption for SMEs growth 

Officially opening the 14th edition of the SMEs International Expo 2024 in Harare recently, Mutsvangwa said government was committed to supporting SMEs in this technological transition.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development minister Monica Mutsvangwa has called for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of the country’s SMEs.

“We have introduced various initiatives and policies, fostering innovation and providing SMES with the necessary tools and resources.

“And I’m happy because when I was there in the briefing room, I was told that you came up with a call to action, a policy planning action which you want to present to us,” she said.

“We will not stop until every Zimbabwean understands the need to support SMEs.”

Mutsvangwa also reiterated the government’s dedication to improving the quality of Zimbabwean products for international markets.

She also acknowledged the challenges faced by the SMEs in Zimbabwe such as limited access to affordable technology and a lack of technical expertise, adding that government would support the sector.

The expo director Delight Makotose called for a robust regulatory framework to ensure the ethical use of technology and data, urging policymakers to engage in discussions about AI policies that promote inclusivity and accessibility across all sectors.

“For AI to achieve its full economic potential, it must be accessible to companies of all sizes. It’s important for Zimbabwe as a country to prepare a law that is relevant and equally like we also leave it behind when it comes procurement,” he said.

The expo which ran under the theme, Accelerating Productivity with New Technologies and Artificial Intelligence, was expected to provide small businesses and corporates a strategic platform to express themselves while showcasing their products and services.

The event also attracted exhibitors from the Sadc region and beyond.