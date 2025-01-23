Source: MWOS enter PSL. . . as ZPC Hwange cash in –Newsday Zimbabwe

Lloyd Mutasa

ZPC HWANGE have cashed in on their Premier Soccer League ticket after entering into a richly rewarding deal with MWOS FC, who will now play in the topflight.

The Southern Region Division One Soccer League champions won promotion to the topflight last season, but cannot compete in the league due to ownership rules, with ZPC Kariba, funded by the power utility company, playing in the same division.

ZPC Hwange then decided to look for new sponsors and MWOS came up with the sweetest deal.

MWOS now own the Premier Soccer League spot, with ZPC Hwange returning to the Southern Region Division One albeit with a hefty pay packet.

Yesterday, a deal was thrashed out between the two parties, before it was announced.

MWOS failed in last season’s bid for promotion from the Northern Region Division One Soccer League after finishing second behind Scottland FC, but have found another avenue.

“MWOS FC and ZPC Hwange FC are pleased to advise all stakeholders that they have entered into a landmark partnership that will reshape football development across Zimbabwe,” they said in a joint statement.

“Through this innovative arrangement, MWOS FC will advance to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the 2025 season, while ZPC Hwange FC focuses on grassroots football development in the Southern Region.”

It is a deal that will benefit both clubs, with ZPC Hwange set for more funding while they play in Division One.

“This partnership represents a new model for football development in Zimbabwe, which combines MWOS FC’s resources and technical expertise with ZPC Hwange competencies and strong community roots, thereby creating opportunities that benefit both clubs and Zimbabwean football as a whole,” the statement further read.

“This collaboration will allow ZPC Hwange to nurture grassroot football in the Hwange region by grooming talent for the Premier Soccer league team.”

The squad that won ZPC Hwange the ticket to the Premier League will be given bonuses, while some of the players are set to be absorbed by MWOS.

“This partnership includes financial capacitation of ZPC Hwange to compete in the region, a special recognition program for ZPC Hwange FC’s successful 2024 squad, investment in youth football development programmes,” the two clubs further said.

“MWOS will also embark on facility improvements at the ZPC Hwange FC homeground and some of the successful ZPC Hwange FC stars will join MWOS FC in their first premiership soccer league campaign.

“Moreover, MWOS will undertake technical development support, new kit sponsorship for ZPC Hwange FC teams and corporate social investments initiatives in the Hwange environs.”

ZPC Hwange players will be getting winning bonuses from MWOS, which boosts their chances of yet more success.

NewsDay Sport was told that the Lloyd Mutasa-coached side is prepared to move to Hwange for its home matches, but there are complications with the stadia.

The Colliery Stadium used by Hwange Football Club was only homologated for use last season alone and it will have to be improved for it host this year’s edition.

So they decided to improve ZPC Hwange’s own stadium instead of one owned by another team.