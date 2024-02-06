Source: Naked infant found at disused shaft – The Southern Eye

AN unknown woman reportedly dumped a naked infant next to a disused mineshaft in Shurugwi, police have confirmed.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday said the baby was discovered by two juveniles attending an apostolic sect church service who had gone to fetch water.

“Police reports a case of exposing an infant where baby girl was found crying naked in a bush. This happened on February 1 at about 7am in Surprise mining area in Shurugwi,” Mahoko said.

“Circumstances are that two female juveniles aged 17 and 11 were sent from a Johanne Masowe church shrine to go and fetch water at a nearby pool.

“While on their way, they heard the sound of a crying baby and when they went to check, they discovered a naked infant lying near a disused mine pit with clothes scattered around her.”

Mahoko said the two minors carried the baby to the church shrine and a report was made to the police.

He said ZRP Shurugwi attended the scene and took the toddler to Shurugwi District Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, three women were last Friday robbed of cash, mobile phones and clothing items.

Mahoko said on February 2, the three women boarded a white Toyota FunCargo in Kwekwe intending to go to Redcliff.

He said on reaching Redcliff turn-off, the driver proceeded towards Gweru and slowed the vehicle before producing a Columbia knife.

The driver’s accomplices demanded cash and mobile phones from the women and fearing for their lives, the victims surrendered money, mobile phones and a bag containing clothes all valued at US$441.

Mahoko said the women were thrown off a moving vehicle and sustained minor injuries before they reported the matter at Kwekwe Police Station.