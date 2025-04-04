Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Tendai Gukutikwa

STUDENTS at Mutare Teachers’ College staying out of campus are being terrorised by a suspected rapist, who pounces on them while naked and wearing a balaclava to conceal his face.

The incidents have heightened fears among female students and residents in Sakubva suburb.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed an incident in which the suspect pounced on two students while they were asleep in their rented apartment in Chinyausunzi area of Sakubva.

“On March 29, at around 11:30pm, two female students (names withheld to protect them) were asleep in their bedroom when they were awakened by an unknown male intruder. The assailant was naked, except for a grey monkey hat covering his face, and was armed with a knife.

“The assailant threatened to stab the complainants with the knife if they screamed, and demanded cash and other valuables. The complainants, out of fear, gave him US$36.00 cash,” he said.

Following the robbery, the assailant ordered both victims to remove their underwear and lie down. He allegedly masturbated before raping one of the complainants without protection. He then vanished into the darkness while bleeding.

It was not clear what caused the bleeding.

A blood trail of 70 metres was seen when the police arrived attended the scene.

The victims noticed that the door had been forced open, and immediately reported the incident to their neighbour, who alerted other residents and contacted the authorities.

“Upon arrival, the Sakubva police, accompanied by the canine section, observed significant bloodstains on the floor, blankets, and wrapping cloth belonging to one of the complainants. A trail of blood extended approximately 70 metres from the scene, leading investigators to suspect that the assailant may have injured himself during the attack,” Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said.