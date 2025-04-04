Husband threatens suicide

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Spiwe Sarakunze, Herald Reporter

A Harare woman yesterday took her husband to the Harare Civil Court, seeking a protection order against him.

Gertrude Kamera said she was considering divorcing her husband, Enerst Tapangwa, but he has been threatening to commit suicide in the house if she does so.

“l want to divorce him since he is too abusive; he always assaults and insults me even in front of other people,” she said.

“Sometimes he beats me, saying that l should not even think of divorcing him and that l should continue to endure his abuse in silence.”

Kamera told the court that her husband threatened to kill her if his suicide attempt failed. She also accused Tapangwa of disappearing from home and denying her conjugal rights.

She also accused her husband of not valuing her as a woman.

“He says that l am just like him, meaning that he no longer sees me as his wife anymore,” Kamera said.

Tapangwa did not dispute his wife’s accusations.

Presiding magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam granted a protection order in favour of Kamera and warned Tapangwa to refrain from abusing his wife.