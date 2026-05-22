Source: Namib advances Redwing Mine restart as dewatering progresses -Newsday Zimbabwe

Namib advances Redwing Mine restart as dewatering progresses

HARARE, May 21 (NewsDay Live) – Gold producer Namib Minerals says its dewatering programme at the historic Redwing Mine is progressing on schedule as the company moves closer to restarting operations at the Zimbabwean gold asset.

The Nasdaq-listed miner said Tuesday it had pumped about 544,570 cubic metres of water from the underground workings since dewatering operations began on January 29, 2026.

According to the company, water levels have fallen by about 21.9 metres and now sit 74.9 metres below the Redwing Shaft surface collar.

“We are pleased that the restart process at Redwing is advancing on schedule. The progress we have made on dewatering reinforces our confidence in the restart pathway as we look ahead to the next phase of technical work at the mine,” chief executive officer Tulani Sikwila said in a statement.

Sikwila said the Redwing asset remained central to the company’s long-term strategy of building a scaled multi-asset African gold platform.

Namib Minerals said its combined pumping capacity currently stands at about 640 cubic metres per hour, exceeding present operational requirements.

The company added that mining infrastructure had operated consistently without major interruptions since the launch of the programme in January.

To accelerate the drawdown toward targeted underground access levels, the company expects additional high-capacity submersible pumps to arrive on site within the next week.

Redwing Mine, a brownfield gold project in Zimbabwe, has historically produced about 650,000 ounces of gold. The company said the asset currently hosts 1.18 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated resources, which it intends to use as a key growth driver

Namib Minerals currently operates How Mine, an underground gold mine in Zimbabwe, and is seeking to restart two additional regional assets, including Mazowe Mine.

However, the company cautioned that restart and expansion timelines for both Redwing and Mazowe remained subject to industry risks and uncertainties, including fluctuating gold prices, equipment costs, funding constraints, and Zimbabwe’s operating environment.