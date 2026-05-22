Source: Judicial Service Commission rolls out IECMS awareness campaign -Newsday Zimbabwe

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has intensified its public awareness campaign on the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), with court officials in Chimanimani conducting a publicity blitz at Ngangu shopping centre and surrounding village shops ahead of the system’s phased national rollout.

In a statement, the JSC said the outreach programme is aimed at preparing members of the public for the transition to paperless court operations, beginning with selected jurisdictions in Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces on 1 June 2026.

“Chimanimani Magistrates’ Court staff members today embarked on a publicity blitz at Ngangu shopping centre and the village shops, distributing IECMS fliers, T-shirts and branded pens to the residents,” the JSC said.

The Commission said the exercise forms part of broader efforts to ensure that court users are familiar with the new digital system, which is expected to transform case filing, tracking and management across the justice delivery system.

“The blitz is being conducted ahead of the IECMS Phase 4:3 launch on 1 June 2026,” the JSC said.

According to the Commission, all magistrates’ courts in Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces will transition to paperless operations on the same date, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s judicial digitisation programme.

“All magistrates courts in Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces will go paperless on 1 June 2026,” the JSC said.

The JSC said the outreach is designed to demystify the new system and ensure that litigants, lawyers and ordinary court users are not left behind in the digital transition.

“The distribution of IECMS-branded materials, including informational flyers and promotional items, is part of efforts to increase public understanding and acceptance of the system,”the Commission added

The IECMS is a digital platform developed to modernise Zimbabwe’s court system by enabling electronic filing, case tracking and management. Its phased rollout is part of a broader judiciary reform agenda aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and access to justice.