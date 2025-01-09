National Arts Council of Zimbabwe announces 2025 registration, renewal fees

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Trust Khosa

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe has announced the registration and renewal fees for participants in the creative sector for 2025.

In a statement, the council emphasised that each licence issued expires on December 31 of each year and renewals and registrations can be paid for in either US dollars or local currency.

All registrations processed from October 1 are valid until December 31 of the following year, while renewal fees apply to applications submitted before the expiration of the existing permit.

Arts groups will be required to pay US$50 for registration and an equal amount for renewal.

To complete the registration process, groups must submit their constitution, a list of members, a report of activities from the previous year, contact details, and copies of identity cards.

Arts institutions, associations, trusts, and community festivals organisers will need to pay US$250 for registration and US$150 for renewal.

For effective regulation, these groups should also provide their constitutions, a list of executive members, physical addresses, and identity particulars of their members.

Additionally, a concept document, a report of activities from the previous year, a certified copy of the deed of trust, and minutes from previous meetings are required.

Business promoters are supposed to pay registration fees of US$1850 and US$1 750 for renewal.

Required documentation includes stamped bank statements, two trade reference letters from suppliers or creditors, a copy of the ZIMRA tax clearance, and certified copies of the certificate of incorporation.

Venue promoters must pay US$500 for registration and US$400 for renewal. Similarly, commercial festival promoters and arts awards organisers will pay US$500 in registration fees and US$400 for renewals.

A stamped bank statement and two trade reference letters from suppliers and creditors are also required.

Owners of arts studios are required to pay US$500 for registration and US$400 for renewal.

They must submit a copy of their ZIMRA tax clearance along with a stamped current bank statement.

Registration fees for church organisers stand at US$500, with renewal fees at US$400. NGOs and trusts are also required to pay US$500 for registration and US$400 for renewals.

Individual artists will need to pay US$20 for both registration and renewal. A copy of their national identity and an artist’s profile are required for this process.