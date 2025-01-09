Prosecutor-General commends Commissioner General Mutamba’s appointment as Police chief

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The recent appointment of Stephen Mutamba as the Commissioner General of Zimbabwe Republic Police has been widely lauded, with the Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, leading the chorus of congratulations.

In a statement, Justice Matanda-Moyo praised Commissioner General Mutamba’s leadership qualities and expressed optimism about his ability to lead the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) with integrity and professionalism.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba on this significant appointment. His experience, dedication, and commitment to upholding the rule of law make him an excellent choice for this pivotal role,” she said.

The prosecutor-general emphasised the importance of a strong working relationship between the ZRP and the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ).

“The ZRP is a vital partner in our shared mission to uphold justice and the rule of law. Under Commissioner General Mutamba’s leadership, we are confident that our collaboration will grow even stronger, ensuring justice and safety for all citizens,” she said.

Commissioner General Mutamba’s appointment comes at a critical time for the ZRP as the nation grapples with the need for strengthened crime prevention strategies and enhanced public trust in law enforcement.

Many see his leadership as a turning point for the police force, with expectations of reforms and heightened professionalism.