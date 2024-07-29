National Assembly Adjourned to 20th August,

Source: National Assembly Adjourned to 20th August,

Senate to 3rd September

Mthuli Ncube

After hearing the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion present his 2024 Mid-Year Budget and Economic Review Statement [link], the National Assembly adjourned until the 20th August, 2024.

The Senate has adjourned to the 3rd September.

Veritas will publish the agendas of both Houses nearer the time they are due to resume sitting.

Parliamentary committees will not be sitting during the recess, except for committees whose activities had already been approved and involve travelling.

 

