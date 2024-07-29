Source: Zimbabwe: Detained opposition members must be released
On June 17, police charged the detainees with “gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct.” One person received bail, and two minors were released. However, 76 activists remain in remand, awaiting court proceedings.
The Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all 76 CCC members and drop all politically motivated charges against them.
Here’s what you can do:
Write to the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs urging the government to:
- Immediately and unconditionally release the 76 Citizens Coalition for Change members, including Jameson Timba.
- Drop all charges against them as they are detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.
- Uphold and ensure respect for human rights, including freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, as stated in Zimbabwe’s Constitution.
- Comply with international human rights obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.
Write to:
Honorable Ziyambi Ziyambi
Minister of Justice. Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Mgandane Dlodlo Building (New Gvt Complex)
Cnr Samora Machel Avenue & Simon Vengesai
Harare, Zimbabwe
Emails: pr@justice.gov.zw and justice@justice.gov.zw
And copy:
His Excellency Cecil Toendepi CHINENERE
Ambassador
Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe
332 Somerset Street West
Ottawa, ON K2P 0J9
Tel: (613) 421-1242 Fax: (613) 422-7403
Email: zimfaottawa@gmail.com
Recent incidents of police brutality
Several people who attended the court hearings of CCC members were beaten by police. Three of them were arrested for calling for the group’s release but were subsequently released on $100 USD bail each.
Ahead of the Southern African Development Community’s Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare on August 17, people face increasing restrictions on their human rights. These include freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.
Growing restrictions on human rights
On June 27, President Mnangagwa warned against “rogue elements” in opposition parties and threatened decisive action against those spreading falsehoods and instigating disorder. The next day, the Information Minister warned that law enforcement would apprehend those causing chaos.
On June 29, members of the National Democratic Working Group were arrested in Kuwadzana, Harare, for holding an unsanctioned meeting. The meeting aimed to discuss monetary contributions to help vulnerable families. On July 3, police arrested another six people from Community Voices Zimbabwe in Gokwe.
Please take action as soon as possible until September 30, 2024! The UA will be duly updated should there be the need for further action.
COMMENTS