National dress key to identity 

The South Korea Fellowship Group clad in Zimbabwe National Dress entertains guests with Shona songs at the Young Women4ED Harare Chapter National Dress Dinner at the Exhibition Park in Harare on Friday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

THE national dress stands as a testament to the enduring values and relationships that form the fabric of the Zimbabwean society, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi has said.

Crafted to reflect the nation’s rich history and diverse regions, the dress is more than an attire and it is a legacy to be cherished and passed down generations.

It embodies the social and cultural identity of Zimbabweans, preserving traditional arts and crafts while adapting to contemporary trends.

Minister Rwodzi was speaking during the National Dress dinner organised by Young Women for Economic Development, Harare Chapter. The event was meant to popularise the national dress fabric which is a symbol of sovereignty and heritage. It was also attended by Zanu PF Politburo members and senior government officials.

In her keynote address, Minister Rwodzi urged people to embrace the national fabric since the national dress fostered a sense of patriotism and national identity.

“We are here today to showcase our national dress that was introduced by our First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. She also introduced the national cook out competition, a move that was meant to preserve our culture and tradition through food and dressing.

“She was trying to give us a sense of dignity and belonging because you cannot be a Zimbabwean if you don’t know your culture,” she said. The national dress was pivotal in identifying the unique essence of Zimbabweans’ distinctiveness.

“Every country was given its heritage by God but now people are now more interested in the western heritage, yet we have our own.

“Our President is always wearing the national scarf because he wants to be identified as the leader of Zimbabwe. We are supposed to be proud of who we are and be defined by what we wear which is our national bird on the national fabric,” she said

National dress would be a key driver in boosting tourism development. “If, as a nation, we adopt the national dress wherever we go, we will be identified by the same thing. The First Lady is also championing our identity through food which we call gastronomy tourism.”

In the value chain of gastronomy tourism, it started with communities. The food was then taken to hotels, restaurants and planes.

“We should be proud of all the resources in our provinces. You should also be your own heritage, speak your own language, and be proud of your own culture. “Her Excellency introduced the cookout competitions in 2019, educating our people to preserve and maintain cultural values and way of living.

“The First Lady is the patron of tourism, and that is why our ministry was directly involved in all the cookouts that were done across all the 10 provinces. She is the patron on merit, and on qualification. She studied deeply and immensely on tourism,” said the Minister.

China is the richest country in the world, but you will never hear them speaking a foreign language.

“They speak their own language and dress the Chinese way and today, if one fails to speak proper English, they will be a laughing stock, but when that particular person fails to speak their own language, nobody laughs. We need Zimbabwe to be the richest country that also embraces its own culture, language, and dress.

“We all are gathered here today to shape and correct our mentality that was crippled by the white minority as we move towards His Excellency’s Vision 2030. For us to attain Vision 2030 iwe neni tine basa, our President has exposed this Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income society,”.

Young Women for ED national chairperson, who is also Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera, said the national dress provided a symbol of unity and pride for all Zimbabweans.

“The national fabric is a symbol of our rich history and culture. It is also a reminder of the struggles that our people have endured and overcome. It is also a symbol of our hope for the future. I am proud of the role that the national fabric is playing in promoting the brand Zimbabwe in the tourism sector,” she said.

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training Tino Machakaire pledged to continue supporting young people for the development of Zimbabwe.

“Young people should also know the importance of national dress so that we don’t get lost. Today we have just been reminded to know where our country came from and know our culture,” he said.

The Chinese community attended the occasion. The programme was decentralised to all the 10 provinces, each province identifying their own heritage sites and celebrating its culture, traditional food, and drinks while dressed in the national attire. To date, Masvingo, Bulawayo, Harare and Manicaland have so far showcased the national dress.