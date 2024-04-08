Strong winds, heavy rains blamed for building collapse 

Workers clear rubble at the building that collapsed at the corner of Chinhoyi and Bank streets in Harare on Saturday. — Picture: Tinashe Chitwanga

Remember Deketeke

Herald Correspondent

Strong winds and rains that hit Harare on Saturday afternoon caused the collapse of a building at corner Chinhoyi Street and Banks, killing a woman, injuring five others and damaging property, the building’s manager has said.

Yesterday, the mall’s manager Mr Themba Dhlamini said Ibrahim Kassim, the owner of the building, reportedly collapsed in England when he heard about it.

The incident that happened at around 3:30 pm, left three vehicles parked near the building, damaged.

“Strong winds pushed the banner that was on top of the building, causing the lintel and the balcony to collapse,” he said.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police are looking into the matter and other authorities would be involved.

“The value of damaged property is yet to be established. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations in conjunction with relevant authorities, including the National Social Security Authority to ascertain the cause of the tragedy,” read the statement.

Ass Comm Nyathi identified the injured as: Kudzaishe Mafauna (20), of Ushewekunze, Harare; Trywell Leadmore of Adlean, Westgate, Harare; Wadzanai Baureni of Waterfalls, Harare; Brendon Madondo of Unit K, Chitungwiza; and Conilias Chiwaka (41), of Ruwa.