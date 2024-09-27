National youth housing scheme launched 

The President operates an excavator as he performs the ground breaking of the Victoria Ranch Housing project and launch of the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing programme

Wallace Ruzvidzo in Masvingo

President Mnangagwa yesterday launched the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme, as the Second Republic continues to empower young people by rolling-out youth-centred initiatives.

The programme was launched at Victoria Ranch and once complete and fully established, it will encompass housing, a shopping mall and other services.

In his remarks at the ground-breaking ceremony, the President said the country’s continued development was dependent on its youth.

As such, the Government was alive to their needs and would support them.

“We have come to do the official ground-breaking where we want the youth to find places to build homes and we are helping them as Government to ensure that their programmes and initiatives are successful with our support.

“Any country that has a future, that has hope for survival and development, depends on its youth so today I say to you the youth, led by your Minister (Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire), I have come here to let you know that as Government we know that you are there.

“We were also youthful like you but today we are your elders. Today you are here and of all the 10 provinces there is none that has weak youths. Here in Masvingo we are proud of you because I hear you are hard working and united,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said unity was important in an ensuring sustained development of the country. The current development trajectory under the Second Republic, he said, would not be hindered by the few detractors who would want to see the country backtracking.

“A country is built by a united people. But it happens at times that there are a few individuals who do not want to be united with others. This country cannot fail to go forward because of a few bad apples, continue to build this country as a united front,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s founding fathers, said President Mnangagwa, would be proud to know that the message of maintaining a united front was still being championed to this day.

“I remember at the Zanu PF congress in 1964, the elders that were there including Cde Simon Muzenda, Cde Leopold Takawira and Cde Robert Mugabe in Gweru…we all never knew that such a day as this would come.

“I am happy that we continue to call for unity from Mutare to Plumtree, from Beitbridge to Chirundu,” he said.

The President turned 82 yesterday and said his longevity was testament of the experience he has acquired through the years.

“We are one country and everyone can fit in Zanu PF. As I always say, no one can fit Zanu PF into their pocket but everyone can fit in Zanu PF’s pockets.

“Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo so we have an obligation to build our country, no one is ever going to come from outside to build our country, it is our responsibility as Zimbabweans.

“If you are a leader no matter where a leader is a servant of the people and if you manage to grasp that you will last in your role in Zanu PF… hear it from us who have been in the party for many years, we came in as youth but now I am 82 and it means I have come far.

“Today I know I have really come a long way,” said the President.

Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi said President Mnangagwa continued to prove himself an action-oriented man.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said the Second Republic would continue walking its talk on availing housing for the youth.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said it was encouraging to note that Government had taken a deliberate step towards ensuring housing for the general citizenry.

The groundbreaking and launch ceremonies were attended by Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Zanu PF Politburo and Central Committee members as well as senior Government officials.