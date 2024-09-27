‘Rains will not stop Kunzvi Dam construction’ 

Workers backfill the Kunzwi Dam riverbed in Goromonzi on Saturday. — Picture Justin Mutenda

Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter

THE construction of Kunzvi Dam will not be affected by the onset of rains as the contractor is backfilling the riverbed section to allow flood water to pass safely without affecting the works.

Grouting works have since been completed and the contractor had to introduce a double shift as he races against time to complete the mega project which is set to mitigate the challenge of potable water in the eastern parts of Harare Metropolitan.

The contractor, Makomo Engineering Pvt Ltd (formerly Nancheng Engineering), had to introduce a double shift during the grouting stage, among other work enhancement measures as they race to register milestones ahead of the rainy season.

Grouting, in the context of construction, is a specialised process that involves injecting a fluid-like material into gaps, voids, or spaces within structures. Its purpose is to improve structural integrity, enhance load-bearing capacity, and provide stability to the elements of a construction project.

It was a hive of activity on Saturday at Kunzvi dam.

In an interview, Zimbabwe National Water Authority resident engineer Davison Madondo said work rates had been intensified on the dam.

“Currently we are backfilling the riverbed section. This will allow the 2024-2025 flood water to pass over the excavated and backfilled riverbed section. This will also ensure that there won’t be flooding in the basement,” said Eng Madondo.

Backfilling and compaction in construction eliminate air voids, increase soil strength, and reduce the risk of settlement. The compaction process can be performed using equipment such as vibratory rollers or plate compactors, which exert pressure on the backfill material to ensure uniformity and stability.

Eng Madondo said Makomo Engineering Pvt Ltd was mainly working on treatment of the dam invert, placing dental concrete, and masonry works on the fractured cut-off walls.

“There is also backfill on the core trench using core material and sand blanket. We are placing fill material on the fill zone, placing core material on the core zone and placing concrete on the outlet works. There is also placing core riprap on both upstream and downstream zone and the overall project progress is at 52 percent,” said Eng Madondo.

Authorities were finalising the issue of relocating some families.

Kunzvi dam will be one of the biggest water bodies in Mashonaland East and most of the water it stores will be dedicated to urban uses in Harare Metropolitan and nearby urban areas mostly in Goromonzi district. Harare Metropolitan rises towards the north and east, hence water has to be pumped uphill from the main waterworks at Morton Jaffray.

Besides ensuring supplies for north-east and eastern Harare, Chitungwiza and Ruwa will benefit from Kunzvi Dam situated on the confluence of the Nora and Nyaguwe rivers in Goromonzi district.

A lot of the existing bulk water infrastructure that the two towns and eastern Harare should be using is already in place, although flows might be reversed when the source is from the northeast rather than the southwest.

Kunzvi Dam was planned decades ago, but was continually postponed, mainly over financing and a false belief that the existing water sources were adequate.