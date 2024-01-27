Nature to guide agriculture production, experts

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ashton Mutyavaviri

AS the country moves to contain effects of climate change, experts have emphasised on the need for agriculture production to conserve the environment and meet the sustainable global standards.

Zim Earthworm Farms (ZEF) founder and chief executive officer Dr Ephraim Whingwiri recommended the growing tobacco at 50 percent vermicompost and 50 percent, chemical fertiliser.

ZEF is a local firm that produces bio-fertiliser using earthworm technology (Vermicompost).

“Zimbabwe is indulged with massive amounts of fertiliser nutrients. Wherever you go, you see trees growing green all year.

“They do not show any nutrient deficiency because underground there is lot of fertiliser and of course, with help of micro-organisms,” said Dr Hwingwiri.

He said Zimbabwe must use more tree leaves.

“We want more trees so that we can mine all those fertilisers underground and use them in Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots. Why should Pfumvudza/Intwasa wait for fertiliser importation. We should be innovative and use the naturally available resources.

“We are talking about regenerative agriculture, so everyone should think of processing the worst in organic matter.

“We need to complete the cycle by taking that organic matter and carbon back into the soil,” he said.

He urged researchers and scientists to be guided by nature as the world is talking about climate-smart and regenerative agriculture.

“Regenerative agriculture is a holistic approach that aims to restore and enhance ecosystems, soil health and biodiversity while promoting sustainable food production. Unlike conventional farming methods, which often contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, regenerative agriculture actively sequesters carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, thus mitigating climate change. Carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas, plays a crucial role in this process,” Dr Whingwiri explained.

Waste management should be linked to agriculture.

“Cholera is not because of plastics but it is because of rotten produce mainly from agriculture, so we need to capitalise on them and use them for agriculture purposes, that is completing the cycle.”

Meanwhile, Kutsaga nematologist Mr Tafadzwa Mahere said the organisation was willing to test products from researchers that would be climate-friendly, as the country is pushing for production that meet the global health and environmental standards.

“We welcome any product for testing as we work with everyone to come up with solutions that will sustain our production and at the same time conserving the environment,” said Mr Mahere.