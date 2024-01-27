Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa witnesses the signing of an MoU between Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and his Belarusian counterpart Mr Ivan Kubrakov in Harare recently

Innocent Mujeri Herald Correspondent

In a week of vibrant diplomatic exchanges, Zimbabwe has emerged as a beacon of global collaboration, hosting a cascade of foreign delegations eager to explore partnerships across diverse sectors.

These engagements, far from mere formalities, debunk the myth of isolation, portraying Zimbabwe as a nation with open arms to allies and erstwhile adversaries alike.

Amidst this bustling activity, the country’s tourism sector is experiencing a surge, revealing a Zimbabwe that not only builds bridges but also beckons visitors to discover its rich landscapes and cultural treasures.

At the forefront of this diplomatic surge is the visit by the Westminster Africa Business Group, led by chairman Mr Laurence Robertson, a Member of the British House of Commons.

This symbolic encounter marks a pivotal step in normalising relations between Britain and Zimbabwe, particularly in the realm of business.

The Westminster Africa Business Group, founded in 1947 during the transition from colonialism, has transformed into a platform emphasising competitive collaboration.

Mr Robertson’s extensive parliamentary experience underscores the gravity of this meeting, offering Zimbabwe an opportune moment to showcase its vast economic potential. The meeting of Robertson with President Mnangagwa recently sent a clear message that Zimbabwe is a friend to all, fostering connections that transcend historical narratives of isolation.

In a significant move towards enhanced security ties, Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Belarus, witnessed by President Mnangagwa. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and his Belarusian counterpart, Mr Ivan Kubrakov, put pen to paper, signalling a shared commitment to collaborative law enforcement efforts.

Simultaneously, Zimbabwe and Russia solidified their commitment to protecting human rights through a signed MoU. This collaboration not only counters external pressures but also showcases Zimbabwe’s resilience on the global stage.

The influx of foreign delegates and the signing of MoUs portray a nation that prioritises unity over isolation, challenging detractors who perpetuate the narrative of Zimbabwe’s alleged international seclusion.

Amidst these diplomatic endeavours, Zimbabwe is experiencing an upswing in tourism.

An Iranian media practitioners’ team from the Soraya Network Group is currently in the country, capturing the essence of Zimbabwean culture for a documentary.

This cultural exchange not only underscores Zimbabwe’s appeal as a destination of choice but also highlights its role as a friend to all, irrespective of political or historical differences. Additionally, the presence of Iranian professionals scouting for business opportunities signifies Zimbabwe’s growing importance as a vital cog in the international community, attracting attention and interest from diverse regions around the globe.

Furthermore, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa’s three-day official visit amplifies Zimbabwe’s commitment to fostering global ties.

The upcoming meeting with President Mnangagwa signifies not only diplomatic goodwill but also challenges any notion of isolation, showcasing Zimbabwe as a nation that actively seeks connections rather than seclusion.

In the midst of numerous diplomatic visits to Zimbabwe, the country’s tourism sector is reporting significant growth, with a notable increase in the number of foreign tourists.

According to a report from Tourism Update, a reputable South African publication dated January 23, 2024, Zimbabwe’s tourism industry is anticipated to witness a robust growth of 6.9 percent.

The same report highlighted a remarkable surge in tourist visits during 2023, recording a staggering 52 percent increase with over a million arrivals.

Such impressive statistics underscore Zimbabwe’s status as an appealing tourist destination, affirming its popularity on the global stage.

The noteworthy expansion of Zimbabwe’s tourism sector is a clear indicator of the country’s allure, drawing people from all corners of the world.

Tourism Update’s report serves as a testament to the captivating blend of rich cultural heritage, awe-inspiring landscapes, and genuine hospitality that defines the Zimbabwean experience.

This surge in international visitors not only speaks to the intrinsic beauty of the nation but also dispels any notion of isolation or strained international relations. Zimbabwe’s ability to attract a growing number of tourists showcases its positive standing in the global community, transcending political and historical differences.

In fostering an environment that warmly embraces a diverse spectrum of global travellers, Zimbabwe is strategically positioning its tourism sector for enduring growth and prosperity.

With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity, the nation is carving out a distinctive identity as an exceptionally sought-after destination on the international stage.

This comprehensive approach spans a multitude of initiatives, ranging from fostering cultural exchanges and preserving heritage to implementing innovative marketing strategies that highlight the country’s unique attractions.

As Zimbabwe steadfastly continues its dedication to welcoming visitors from all corners of the world, the trajectory of the tourism sector reflects a holistic and well-coordinated effort. Beyond merely opening its doors, the nation is actively shaping an experience that resonates with a global audience.

This broad-reaching strategy is not only poised to elevate Zimbabwe’s tourism industry but also contribute significantly to the nation’s positive representation on the global stage. Through this concerted effort, Zimbabwe is establishing itself as an inclusive, culturally rich, and highly desirable destination that beckons travellers seeking a transformative and enriching experience.

As the week unfolds, the surge in diplomatic activities paints a vivid portrait of Zimbabwe as a nation thriving on global partnerships.

The signing of MoUs, the influx of foreign delegations, and the booming tourism sector collectively attest to a Zimbabwe that is a friend to all and an enemy to none.

These interactions underscore the nation’s openness, challenging detractors and showcasing a country actively participating in the global community, ready to embrace the opportunities and collaborations that lie ahead.