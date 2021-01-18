Source: NBS’ housing project set for completion – DailyNews

THE National Building Society (NBS) hopes to complete its housing project in Harare’s Dzivaresekwa suburb by July this year. The National Social Security Authority (Nssa) subsidiary has invited engineering firms to submit tenders for the completion of works on the housing project.

“Engagement of a civil engineering contractor for the completion of the sewer and water internal reticulation works and existing access roads and storm water drainage works,” read part of the notice.

This comes as the bank’s dispute with the contractor was amicably resolved through an out of court settlement. Accordingly, the contractor was awarded some of the housing units which he has since started to sell.

This explains the occupation of some of the units at the Dzivaresekwa project before the entire complex has been finished. According to the bank’s acting general manager, John Mapiye, the dispute resolution has enabled NBS to take over the project.

Hence, work will be done to finish off all incomplete housing units and finalise all outstanding connections for water and sewer, which are critical to customers moving into their houses.

“We anticipate that from July 1, 2021 a phased approach will begin that will enable qualifying customers to take ownership of their fully completed housing units,” he said.

Mapiye said that modalities are being worked on around the prices of the housing units in relation to reassessment of eligibility.

“The finer details in this regard will be communicated directly to individual clients no later than the end of March this year,” he added.