Ncube claims credit for Cowdray Park clinic

One of his campaign posters has a picture of a clinic which is being built through taxpayers’ money, it has emerged.

FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has been exposed for hijacking a clinic in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park, claiming to have facilitated its construction as part of his election campaign.

Ncube is eyeing the constituency on a Zanu PF ticket, the first time the technocrat is contesting an election in the country.

The clinic is part of the five 60-bed district hospitals and 30 20-bed health centres being built by a United Kingdom-based firm NMS through a $210 million Zimbabwe Rural Healthcare Facilities Programme.

ABSA and Standard Bank of South Africa are the joint arrangers for the transaction, which will be insured by Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa.

The borrower is Zimbabwe’s  Finance ministry meaning that the loan will be paid through taxpayers’ money.

According to the terms of agreement, the initial phase involved the design of the health centres and the construction and equipping of the first eight facilities. The first of these new facilities, in Harare South and Bulawayo, have already been completed.

