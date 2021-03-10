Source: NDS1 translated into 13 languages | The Herald

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa shows the National Development Strategy 1 document which has been translated into local languages during the post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Elliot Ziwira

Senior Writer

The National Development Strategy 1 has been translated into 13 out of the 14 national languages in line with Government’s commitment to give all citizens access to the document while Ministries have presented their five-year plans in compliance with the blueprint’s requirements.

NDS1 is the Government’s economic blueprint running from 2021 to 2025 and is anchored on devolution, decentralisation and prudent use of national resources for the benefit of all citizens.

It is the second step in the Second Republic’s thrust to attain upper middle income status by 2030 and is a successor to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the NDS1 document was now available in Shona, Tonga, Nambya, Venda, Xhosa, Kalanga, Chewa, Shangani, Tswana, Sotho, Ndebele, Chibarwe and Ndau, Braille and Sign Language.

Section 6 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, recognises 16 official languages, including sign language, hence, the translation. The project was undertaken by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development through the Midlands State University.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the public that the NDS1 document is now available in 15 languages, including the English version, which is already in the public domain, and the Braille version, which is part of the recent publications. DVDs on Sign Language are also available, essentially leaving no one behind in terms of access to information on NDS1,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

The Minister said Cabinet received and approved ministerial Five-Year Plans from respective ministries, outlining their developmental strategies for the next five years in compliance with provisions of the NDS1.

Among the ministries are Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development and Finance and Economic Development.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage’s deliverables in the five-year period, will include improving justice delivery; enhancing social cohesion; promoting and safeguarding cultural and creative practices, goods and services; enhancement of civil registration and travel documentation, including decentralisation to district level and automation.

In addition, the ministry will improve crime management and introduce e-enabled border management systems.

On its part, the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committed to the decentralisation of legal aid services to districts, establishment of more courts countrywide and embarking on a phased automation of the judicial system through an integrated electronic case system in the country’s courts, among other deliverables.