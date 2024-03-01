Nduru places Bindura in limelight 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Shamiso Nduru

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Shamiso Nduru (30), famous for the acting role of Shanna in the popular drama series “KuChina the Genesis”, is placing Mashonaland Central on the map through modelling.

The actress, who is also a model and musician, scooped two awards at the recently held Zimbabwe National Dress pageant organised by First Lady, Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa.

The glamorous fashion show held at State House became Nduru’s first prominent competition, stimulating her desire to step on the international stage.

Using the ramp, Nduru said she want to become a role model to young girls in Mashonaland Central.

Born in Gweru, the young, beautiful, and multi-talented actress relocated with her family to Bindura in 2006, when she was doing Grade 7.

Her modelling career started in Form 1 at Hermann Gmeiner High School where she became Miss Hermann Gmeiner.

The following year she met Prince Musarurwa and her journey as a musician started.

She became a backing vocalist for the late Afro-Jazz star.

“I was now juggling school, modelling, and music. In 2008 I became the second princess in the Miss Tourism Schools pageant,” she said.

Nduru passed her O Level examination and applied at the Christian College of Southern Africa for a diploma in journalism, unfortunately, she was not accepted.

“I wanted to become a journalist but when I was turned down I enrolled at a local college for Advanced Level,” she said. “I was offered an opportunity to do a reality show on ATV station.

“I then got in trouble for shooting some of the scenes at the school premises without the principal’s authority.”

Before she could answer for her misdemeanours Nduru was involved in a road traffic accident, seriously injuring her left hand.

She later dropped out of school and enrolled at Harare Polytechnic College for interior decoration and design.

Turning to her relationship with Musarurwa, Nduru said it started around 2008 and lasted for five years before the couple decided to go separate ways.

“I worked with Pah Chihera on videos and decided to start a solo career as a musician in 2016 after growing apart with Prince,” she said. “I met DJ Allivile a local producer and I did two six-tracked Afro pop jazz albums dubbed Sibongile and Kuchaya Mapoto.

“The songs were not aired on radio, but I had live shows. The songs were well received and I managed to share the stage with Alick Macheso, Winky D, and Kapfupi.”

“In 2021, Nduru was contacted by filmmaker Bless Gatsi for a role in the drama series KuChina the Genesis.

“I had worked with Mr Gatsi before, he was Prince’s manager,” she said. “This is how I started my acting career.

Speaking on the death of Musarurwa, Nduru said although she was married to someone else at the time, she broke down in tears when she heard the news.

“We broke up amicably and we remained good friends. He believed in me and took me to the studio, shaping my music and acting career years later,” she said.

Nduru has nurtured a connection with her fans in Bindura, making her not only relatable but likable.

In the middle of the interview, two of her fans stormed the office demanding to know what their celebrity was doing and whether or not the office was a studio.

The interview had to briefly stop as Nduru talked to her fans.

Nduru’s dream is to revive modelling and fashion shows in Bindura and her first attempt in September last year was successful, but the turnout was low.

“Bindura has good fashion designers, but they are not showcased,” she said. “I want to open a modelling agency in Bindura and groom young girls. The Zimbabwe National Dress fashion show opened my eyes and I want to do more.

“It was my first biggest fashion competition with professional modellers. I am grateful for the trust that people in Mashonaland Central placed in me.”

Nduru had an opportunity to participate in the Zim Afro T10 cricket tournament.

“I enjoy acting and I emulate Danai Gurira, she has done well,” she said. “Beyond our borders, I emulate Thuso Mbedu. I also want to be on the ramp and I want to become an international model.”

Now a single mum of 9-year-old Kaylan, Nduru urged young girls not to rush into marriage.

She said Mashonaland Central is known for child marriages and she will raise awareness through fashion shows.

“There is nothing there, I have been there and done that. Empower yourself first and the sky is the limit to what you can achieve. Be proud of where you come from, this is how you can uplift your community.”